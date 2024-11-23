AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Turkiye’s Erdogan hails ‘courageous’ ICC warrants for Israeli leaders

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2024 07:07pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday praised the “courageous decision” of the International Criminal Court to seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

“We support the arrest warrant. We consider it important that this courageous decision be carried out by all country members of the accord to renew the trust of humanity in the international system,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

The ICC issued the warrants against the Israeli leaders and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif on Thursday on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza conflict.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

“It is imperative that western countries – who for years have given the world lessons on law, justice and human rights – keep their promises at this stage,” added Erdogan, whose country is not a state party in the ICC accord.

He has vowed several times to make sure that Israel’s prime minister, who has angrily condemned the ICC warrants, is “brought to account” over the Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian territory.

Turkiye and 52 other countries this month sent a letter to the United Nations demanding an end to arms sales and deliveries to Israel.

