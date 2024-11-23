555th Jayanti of Baba Guru Nanak: SBP to issue Rs55 commemorative coin

KARACHI: Following the directives of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue Rs 55 Commemorative Coin on the 555th Jayanti of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The coin is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from November 22, 2024.

According to SBP on the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, commemorative coin of Rs55 denomination with metal composition of Nickel-Brass, Cu 79 percent, Zn 20 percent & Ni one percent wit dimension of 30.0mm and 13.5 grams weight.

SBP is heir to diverse religious denominations; Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikh faith tradition, is one of the finest sons to blossom out of the land now constituting Pakistan. Sikh faith is a worldwide religion with millions of adherents; the holiest shrines are located in Pakistan.

OBVERSE: On the obverse side the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position, is in the centre. Along with periphery on the top of crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu Script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2024. The face value of coin in numeral “55” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of crescent star respectively.

REVERSE: On the reverse side of the coin, picture of monument of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is shown in the centre. The wording “555th Birthday Celebrations” is written on the top of the monument and “SRI GURU NANAK DEV JI” is written at the bottom of the monument whereas “1469-2024” is written along with the periphery at the bottom of the coin depicting the span of birthday celebrations.

