PTI’s politics sinking: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lamented on Friday that politics has stooped to its “ugliest low” after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, levelled allegations against Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Defence Minister Asif termed them as a “vile and disgusting” attempt made “to salvage your politics and save a sinking ship like this.”

He said that the accusations were serious enough for the former army chief to address them himself. “[PTI’s] politics are sinking, and they want to save it.”

The defence minister alleged that the entire situation was actually about a fight for control of the party between Bushra Bibi and Imran’s three sisters.

“Our politics has never witnessed such a low […] she (Bushra) has declared herself as Sharia, how much lower can they stoop,” the top official said during a press conference in Islamabad.

Khan’s wife, in a rare video message shared on PTI’s official X handle, alleged that when the former prime minister went to Madina “barefoot”, the then-army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) started receiving “their calls”, implying that the Saudi officials had a role in his ouster.

“Over 2.8 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia who send billions of dollars in remittances to Pakistan every year,” he added.

The minister said, “Our cordial and friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia should not be affected due to someone’s personal political gains. Such a controversial statement is an effort to save PTI’s sinking ship,” he added.

The PTI's political ship is sinking, he said, and Bushra made the statement to save it. “There is a conflict between the sisters-in-law; the family is embroiled in a dispute over inheritance.”

He further alleged: “Bushra Bibi has laid claim to the political inheritance.”

Asif also criticised former General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying: “General Bajwa himself should issue a denial of this statement.”

Asif highlighted the irony of the situation by stating: “[PTI] used to criticise others for engaging in dynastic politics, but here, [Khan’s] heirs are fighting among themselves.”

Commenting further, he remarked: “Three women are on one side, while one woman stands on the other. This is the ugly face of politics.”

Asif added that during Tuesday’s Apex Committee meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said that everyone had taken gifts from the Toshakhana, including his leader.

He elaborated: “The founder of PTI is accused of taking a gift, selling it, depositing a small amount, and keeping the rest for himself.”

He also highlighted the security situation in KP, referring to the bloodbath in the restive District Kurram.

“Even yesterday, there was bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, yet the chief minister attacks the federal government or Punjab every other day.”

Speaking about the current political situation in the Centre, Asif said that the November 24 protest call would be a “third attack”.

What has the KP government done so far against terrorism, he asked.

Continuing his criticism of the political rival, Asif said that the PTI founder had been talking about negotiations with the establishment until a few days ago, but changed his statement to the claims of having contact with politicians.

“We are not engaged in any negotiations,” the minister clarified.

