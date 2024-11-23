AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

PTI’s politics sinking: Asif

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lamented on Friday that politics has stooped to its “ugliest low” after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, levelled allegations against Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Defence Minister Asif termed them as a “vile and disgusting” attempt made “to salvage your politics and save a sinking ship like this.”

He said that the accusations were serious enough for the former army chief to address them himself. “[PTI’s] politics are sinking, and they want to save it.”

The defence minister alleged that the entire situation was actually about a fight for control of the party between Bushra Bibi and Imran’s three sisters.

“Our politics has never witnessed such a low […] she (Bushra) has declared herself as Sharia, how much lower can they stoop,” the top official said during a press conference in Islamabad.

Khan’s wife, in a rare video message shared on PTI’s official X handle, alleged that when the former prime minister went to Madina “barefoot”, the then-army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) started receiving “their calls”, implying that the Saudi officials had a role in his ouster.

“Over 2.8 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia who send billions of dollars in remittances to Pakistan every year,” he added.

The minister said, “Our cordial and friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia should not be affected due to someone’s personal political gains. Such a controversial statement is an effort to save PTI’s sinking ship,” he added.

The PTI's political ship is sinking, he said, and Bushra made the statement to save it. “There is a conflict between the sisters-in-law; the family is embroiled in a dispute over inheritance.”

He further alleged: “Bushra Bibi has laid claim to the political inheritance.”

Asif also criticised former General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying: “General Bajwa himself should issue a denial of this statement.”

Asif highlighted the irony of the situation by stating: “[PTI] used to criticise others for engaging in dynastic politics, but here, [Khan’s] heirs are fighting among themselves.”

Commenting further, he remarked: “Three women are on one side, while one woman stands on the other. This is the ugly face of politics.”

Asif added that during Tuesday’s Apex Committee meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had said that everyone had taken gifts from the Toshakhana, including his leader.

He elaborated: “The founder of PTI is accused of taking a gift, selling it, depositing a small amount, and keeping the rest for himself.”

He also highlighted the security situation in KP, referring to the bloodbath in the restive District Kurram.

“Even yesterday, there was bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, yet the chief minister attacks the federal government or Punjab every other day.”

Speaking about the current political situation in the Centre, Asif said that the November 24 protest call would be a “third attack”.

What has the KP government done so far against terrorism, he asked.

Continuing his criticism of the political rival, Asif said that the PTI founder had been talking about negotiations with the establishment until a few days ago, but changed his statement to the claims of having contact with politicians.

“We are not engaged in any negotiations,” the minister clarified.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Defence Minister PTI Imran Khan Khawaja Asif PTI politics Bushra Bibi Pak Saudi Relations

Comments

200 characters

PTI’s politics sinking: Asif

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories