Moot urges US to expand ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Participants at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s roundtable on “Pak-US Relations” emphasised that the US needs to expand its engagement with Pakistan beyond a security-centric approach to encourage a more comprehensive and mutually-beneficial partnership.

They were of the view that Pakistan’s strategic importance was acknowledged, given its demography, strategic location, natural resources, nuclear capabilities, and pivotal role in the Islamic world and the Global South.

The participants also identified various areas for enhanced bilateral collaboration–including trade, IT, education, energy cooperation, agriculture, water management, health, and climate change.

The dialogue reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing multi-dimensional foreign policy, with due importance accorded to a stable and cooperative relationship with the US.

The delegation from Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), comprising Senior Vice President Daniel Runde and Senior Associate Ambassador Robin Raphel also attended the roundtable discussion.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized the significance of CSIS as a renowned US think-tank, particularly in shaping the discourse and influencing US policy. He noted that the timing of the visit was crucial, as it coincided with the conclusion of the US Presidential and Congressional elections and the time of Cabinet formation before the new Administration takes office in January 2025.

With global attention focused on what Trump would mean for America and the rest of the world, Ambassador Mahmood dilated on the historically cyclical pattern of Pakistan-US relations — alternating between engagement and estrangement. He emphasised the need for long-term sustainability and stability, including through efforts to broaden the relationship’s scope that would benefit both nations. He also highlighted the vital importance of economic relations with the US for Pakistan, suggesting that besides the traditional areas of bilateral trade and investment attention should be focused on new areas of cooperation such as energy, IT, and climate change.

Ambassador Mahmood further highlighted the often adverse effect of the situation in Afghanistan and the US-India strategic partnership on the trajectory of Pakistan-US relations. He called for evaluating the future prospects in the context of a multi-polarising world, the US-China competition, and key regional developments.

