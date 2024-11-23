AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,445 Increased By 38.5 (0.37%)
BR30 31,189 Decreased By -523.9 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-23

Moot urges US to expand ties with Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Participants at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s roundtable on “Pak-US Relations” emphasised that the US needs to expand its engagement with Pakistan beyond a security-centric approach to encourage a more comprehensive and mutually-beneficial partnership.

They were of the view that Pakistan’s strategic importance was acknowledged, given its demography, strategic location, natural resources, nuclear capabilities, and pivotal role in the Islamic world and the Global South.

The participants also identified various areas for enhanced bilateral collaboration–including trade, IT, education, energy cooperation, agriculture, water management, health, and climate change.

The dialogue reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing multi-dimensional foreign policy, with due importance accorded to a stable and cooperative relationship with the US.

The delegation from Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), comprising Senior Vice President Daniel Runde and Senior Associate Ambassador Robin Raphel also attended the roundtable discussion.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized the significance of CSIS as a renowned US think-tank, particularly in shaping the discourse and influencing US policy. He noted that the timing of the visit was crucial, as it coincided with the conclusion of the US Presidential and Congressional elections and the time of Cabinet formation before the new Administration takes office in January 2025.

With global attention focused on what Trump would mean for America and the rest of the world, Ambassador Mahmood dilated on the historically cyclical pattern of Pakistan-US relations — alternating between engagement and estrangement. He emphasised the need for long-term sustainability and stability, including through efforts to broaden the relationship’s scope that would benefit both nations. He also highlighted the vital importance of economic relations with the US for Pakistan, suggesting that besides the traditional areas of bilateral trade and investment attention should be focused on new areas of cooperation such as energy, IT, and climate change.

Ambassador Mahmood further highlighted the often adverse effect of the situation in Afghanistan and the US-India strategic partnership on the trajectory of Pakistan-US relations. He called for evaluating the future prospects in the context of a multi-polarising world, the US-China competition, and key regional developments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ISSI Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad Pakistan US ties

Comments

200 characters

Moot urges US to expand ties with Pakistan

Peshawar visit: COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEO: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

MoC analyses key reasons behind decline in exports

Preparatory work on RSF under way: IMF

Privatisation of SIH concludes

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

IK says statement of Bushra ‘taken out of context’

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.67pc

Taftan border to NLC Dry Port: Bank guarantees made mandatory for Iranian carriers

Al-Qadir Trust case: AC issues NBWs against Bushra

Read more stories