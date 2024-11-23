LJCP appreciates prison management in KPK

ISLAMABAD: Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) appreciated the prison management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that 1,289 prisoners charged with minor offenses had been released through camp courts.

A consultative meeting was held in Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, which was attended by CJ and the judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

This meeting was in continuation to the series of nationwide discussions initiated earlier this month by Chief Justice Yahya in Lahore and Islamabad, aimed at formulating a comprehensive National Jail Reform Policy. The agenda focused on prison reforms and inmate welfare as key components of a broader strategy to modernize Pakistan’s criminal justice system.

Justice Afridi underscored the need for a just and equitable criminal justice framework, emphasizing that a humane and efficient prison system forms its backbone. He appreciated the prison management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that 1,289 prisoners charged with minor offenses had been released through camp courts conducted by judicial officers over the past three months and urged other provinces to replicate these efforts to alleviate overcrowding.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the PHC highlighted the lack of rehabilitation facilities for the convicts in the province, stressing the need to develop a strong rehabilitation system for absorption of the convicts in the society. He proposed sentence remissions to inmates who achieve educational excellence during their confinement, aligning with broader rehabilitation goals.

The meeting also focused on the LJCP’s proposed National Jail Reform Policy, which aligns with international standards, including the Nelson Mandela Rules, Bangkok Rules, and Beijing Rules. This policy aims to ensure the humane and rehabilitative management of correctional facilities across Pakistan. Participants expressed strong support for the proposal, emphasizing the importance of alternative sentencing options and rehabilitation programs for under-trial prisoners.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the recommendation to establish a Jail Reforms Committee to address pressing issues such as overcrowding, inmate welfare, and case processing delays. The proposed Terms of Reference (ToRs) for a National Committee were also discussed, focusing on reducing under-trial detention, improving case management, and implementing comprehensive rehabilitation initiatives.

To accelerate these efforts, CJP Yahya Afridi announced the formation of a sub-committee for KP province. It shall compile a report on the situation prevailing in the jails of the province with respect to various categories of the inmates confined in the prisons of the province.

The sub-committee’s priorities will include making recommendations for reducing the number of under-trial prisoners and promoting alternative sentencing options such as community service and probation. The participants also stressed the importance of expanding prison-based rehabilitative programmes, including vocational training, mental health support, and educational initiatives, to facilitate inmates’ reintegration into society upon release. Moreover, it was also urged that the forensic science facilities in the province may be upgraded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024