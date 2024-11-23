10Pearls launches first AI-driven internship programme

KARACHI: 10Pearls has introduced 10Pearls Shine, Pakistan's first fully remote, AI-driven internship programme. Spanning eight weeks, the program offers a comprehensive, multi-tiered curriculum that blends technical expertise with essential soft skills development.

10Pearls' innovative internship program provides students nationwide with the opportunity to learn in-demand technical and leadership skills, laying a robust foundation for a successful career in technology. Each student is paired with a dedicated technical mentor who offers personalized guidance on hands-on projects tailored to their chosen domain.

The virtual edition received an overwhelming response, with over10,000 students registering. Through a rigorous selection process, 100top-tier students were chosen across two dynamic cohorts, empowering them to grow and excel in the tech industry.

As Pakistan's tech ecosystem expands, programs like Shine are essential to bridging the gap between education and employment. The internship’s innovative AI-powered remote model ensures that all students applying can benefit from this exceptional learning experience.

Drawing participants from top universities, including LUMS, IBA, and FAST, brings together Pakistan's brightest minds. It is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn and grow their professional network, form communities and build lasting connections that will help them throughout their careers.

The 10Pearls Shine program goes beyond the mastery of just technical skills. Students attend weekly sessions teaching them critical soft skills including time management, teamwork, critical-thinking, and more, preparing them not just to be software experts but also effective leaders.

Successful candidates are awarded completion certificates and emerge from 10Pearls with increased knowledge and confidence, an extensive professional network and a CV built for success.

Haseeb Iftikhar, Associate Director Talent Acquisition, 10Pearls informed that the 10Pearls Shine program provides vital exposure to students pursuing their degree in technology fields. It allows them to work side-by-side with industry leaders, exposing them to a global tech enterprise and enhancing their confidence with newfound skills beyond traditional classroom knowledge, he added.

