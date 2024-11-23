AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 23, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-23

Sri Lankan shares end higher

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in real estate and healthcare stocks. The CSE All Share index settled 0.56% higher at 13,054.27.

Nation Lanka Finance and Ceylon Printers were the top percentage gainers, surging 50% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 86.1 million shares from 161.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.90 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.5 million) from 7.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 83.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.84 billion rupees, the data showed.

