Trump granted permission to seek dismissal of hush money case

Reuters Published November 22, 2024 Updated November 22, 2024 10:47pm

NEW YORK: A New York judge on Friday granted Donald Trump permission to seek dismissal of his hush money criminal case, in which he was found guilty earlier this year, in light of his victory in the November 5 US presidential election.

Trump, 78, had been scheduled to be sentenced on November 26. But prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office earlier this week asked New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to consider deferring all proceedings in the case until after Trump finishes his four-year presidential term that begins on January 20.

Lawyers for Trump, a Republican, have argued that the case must be dismissed because having it loom over him while he was president would cause what they called “unconstitutional impediments” to his ability to govern.

New York judge pauses proceedings in Trump hush money case

Bragg’s office said they would argue against dismissal, but agreed Trump deserved time to make his case through written motions.

Merchan on Friday set a December 2 deadline for Trump to file his motion to dismiss, and gave prosecutors until December 9 to respond.

