AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow touch over one-week highs after business activity data

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 09:10pm

The S&P 500 and the Dow touched over one-week highs on Friday after data showed a still robust economy, while small-cap stocks outperfomed large-cap indexes.

The S&P flash PMI showed manufacturing activity stood at 48.8 in November, in line with estimates from a Reuters poll of economists. Services activity was at 57, beating expectations. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

At 09:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.30 points, or 0.60%, to 44,134.65, the S&P 500 gained 12.58 points, or 0.21%, to 5,961.29 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 13.49 points, or 0.07%, to 18,958.93.

Keeping a lid on gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Alphabet dipped 0.9%, following on from Thursday’s 4% drop, as the Department of Justice argued to a judge the company was monopolizing online search.

The S&P 500 communication services sector lost 0.5%, although a majority of the 11 sectors were in the green led by consumer staples’ 0.9% gain.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index gained 0.9% to touch a more than one-week high and was set for weekly advances of about 3%.

“With an economy that’s going to broaden out and see earnings growth coming from more of the economic sectors than just IT and communication services, it makes sense to again rotate into those smaller cap and midcap companies and so that puts a little bit of pressure on the larger caps,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager, Globalt Investments.

Wall St indexes mixed as Alphabet weighs

The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow closed Thursday at one-week highs, with AI bellwether Nvidia managing modest gains after its quarterly forecast, while investors took comfort from robust economic data. On the day, Nvidia fell 1.9%.

The three main indexes are on track for weekly gains, with sentiment still strong about the positive implications Donald Trump’s tax and tariff policies could have for corporates after his win in the presidential election.

Expectations on the Federal Reserve’s policy move in December have recently swayed between a pause and a cut, as investors weigh the impact Trump’s policies can have on price pressures.

There is a 59.6% probability the central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Most brokerages also back a quarter-point cut.

Markets were also monitoring a missile exchange between Ukraine and Russia after the latter lowered its threshold for a nuclear retaliation earlier in the week.

Among top movers, Gap Inc jumped 8.7% after the Old Navy parent raised its annual sales forecast and said the holiday season was off to a “strong start”.

Intuit lost 3.9% after the TurboTax parent projected second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday.

Honeywell International advanced 1.7% after the industrial giant said it will sell its personal protective equipment business for about $1.33 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 34 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street Journal Wall Street shares

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Dow touch over one-week highs after business activity data

Banking sector saves the day as profit-taking erases intra-day gains, KSE-100 closes below 98,000

Trump granted permission to seek dismissal of hush money case

PM Shehbaz forms 11-member committee to alleviate PPP’s concerns

UK govt says would comply with ‘legal obligations’ related to ICC

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Oil heads for weekly gains as Ukraine war intensifies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Read more stories