AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Maldives starts work on debt-for-nature swap

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

BAKU: The Maldives is working on a debt-for-nature swap, the country’s environment minister said on Thursday, with funds freed up expected to go towards the preservation of coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass.

Debt swaps have become increasingly popular with debt-laden countries over the past two years. The swaps raise financing for environmental projects by exchanging existing debt for cheaper loans, typically with backing from a multilateral lender, freeing up cash for conservation efforts.

“One of the things we are trying to do is we need to know what is the value of our natural assets,” Thoriq Ibrahim, minister of climate change, environment and energy, told Reuters, saying the country had started the process of valuing its coral reefs and would assess its mangroves and sea grass. “That is the basis to start with,” said Ibrahim on the sidelines of the COP29 UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ibrahim said the government had signed an agreement in recent days with US-based conservation group The Nature Conservancy, which has been involved in a number of debt swaps, from Indonesia to Belize. A spokesperson for the Nature Conservancy declined to comment.

The Maldives has struggled with dwindling foreign currency reserves, sparking fears it could become the first country to default on Islamic sovereign debt, with a $500 million sukuk (Islamic bond) maturing in 2026.

A source familiar with the situation said the country had sent out a “request for proposal” - generally a first step toward appointing a bank and advisers to support such a transaction - but the source said it had not yet chosen a lender.

Ibrahim said it had not yet been decided whether the debt earmarked for the swap would be the Islamic bond or bilateral debt or what the size of the swap was expected to be.

Based on World Bank data, the country’s total public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at $8.2 billion, equivalent to 116% of GDP, in the first quarter of this year.

