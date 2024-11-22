AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
UK announces new £108m climate finance programme

Naveed Siddiqui Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom’s Minister for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, announced a new £108 million climate finance programme for Pakistan.

This funding will encourage new climate technologies and private sector investment, benefitting both the planet and Pakistani businesses.

The launch event, held in Islamabad, was also attended by Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power and Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Recognising the global threat posed by climate change, this first-of-its-kind programme will be delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). As the largest single country blended finance facility, it will invest in local businesses to help them develop the technologies and meet the significant investments needed to adapt to the threats Pakistan faces from climate change.

The UK and IFC will then reinvest any profits from projects back into the facility, financing even more climate solutions. The programme will leverage the £108m the UK puts in to mobilise 5-6 times that amount of investment from the private sector.

The UK High Commission statement said that today’s announcement follows the launch of the Commission, Pakistan supported Cost of Inaction Report, which highlights the estimated cost of inaction on climate change for Pakistan is over one trillion dollars over the next 25 years.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a two-day visit to Pakistan by Hamish Falconer.

The minister also met with Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to discuss shared values and address common challenges, including and regional and global security. He met with Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Tarar to promote the importance of democracy and fundamental freedoms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

