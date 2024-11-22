AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-22

Wall St indexes mixed as Alphabet weighs

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed in volatile trading on Thursday, with Alphabet’s losses weighing on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while the blue-chip Dow touched a one-week high, boosted by shares of cloud company Salesforce.

Alphabet slid 6.2% to touch a more than three-week low after the Justice Department argued to a judge that Google must sell its Chrome browser and take other measures to end its monopoly on online search.

The stock’s losses weighed on the communication services sector, which fell 2.6%, while nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded higher.

Megacaps also took a hit, with Meta down 1.2% and Apple flat.

Amazon.com lost 3% after a report said it will likely face an EU investigation next year into whether it favors its own brand products on its online marketplace.

Shares of Wall Street’s biggest company, Nvidia , were choppy and were last down 0.5%. The chip company surpassed expectations for quarterly results, and projected fourth-quarter revenue above estimates.

However, some investors were unimpressed that the forecast was its slowest in seven quarters.

“It has a lot to do with some disappointments in terms of Nvidia’s guidance on the margins, the story on Google doesn’t help (either) and that’s bringing down the entire technology complex,” said Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

The broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was up 1%.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.11 points, or 0.86%, to 43,780.58, the S&P 500 gained 18.99 points, or 0.32%, to 5,936.10 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 48.96 points, or 0.26%, to 18,917.19.

Nvidia has led much of the US market rally since mid-2023 on expectations that AI integration could boost corporate profits. The stock has risen more than nine-fold in the past two years and the company boasts a market value of $3.5 trillion.

Gains on the blue-chip Dow were aided by Salesforce’s 4.5% advance after three brokerages lifted their price targets on the stock.

On the data front, a weekly report on jobless claims showed they fell unexpectedly last week, suggesting a rebound in job growth in November.

Money market bets tiled in favor of a 25 basis points interest rate cut by the Fed at its December meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the United States is more vulnerable to inflationary shocks than in the past, according to a media report.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials Austan Goolsbee and Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are on tap.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

Wall St indexes mixed as Alphabet weighs

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories