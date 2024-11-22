AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-22

Gold climbs on rising demand

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LONDON: Spot gold prices rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, helped by safe-haven demand and subdued stock markets after AI bellwether Nvidia’s revenue growth forecast failed to excite investors.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,665.31 per ounce at 1356 GMT. Bullion is up 4% so far this week, heading for its first week of gains in four. “The safe-haven pressure is coming more from falling stocks after Nvidia disappointed the Street than from Ukraine’s fight against Russia,” said Adrian Ash, head of research at online marketplace BullionVault.

Signs of rising geopolitical risks, which usually support demand for gold, increased after Ukraine fired US and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week and said on Thursday that Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in an attack on an Ukrainian city.

However, the impact is somewhat limited as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than 1,000 days, even though Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike.

“If gold prices jumped every time Putin rattled his nuclear arsenal at the West, we would have crossed $10,000 (per ounce) long ago, never mind the $3,000 level now forecast for 2025 by some Wall Street pundits,” Ash said. Spot gold prices hit a record high of $2,790.15 per troy ounce on Oct. 31 and then fell to a two-month low of $2,536.71 by mid-November, reacting to the Republicans’ clean sweep in the US Nov. 5 election.

The recovery since then was due to uncertainty over US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, whether he would implement the policies he has proposed, and the country’s interest rates outlook, with Thursday’s data showing that US jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week.

Gold nvidia Gold Prices Spot gold spot gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold climbs on rising demand

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories