AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Chicago wheat higher

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat rose on Thursday for a fifth consecutive session as Ukraine’s long-range missile attacks on Russia raised the threat of the escalating conflict likely disrupting grain exports.

Soybean futures regained some ground after two days of losses, fuelled by uncertainty about demand for soy-based biodiesel and expectations that top exporter Brazil could produce a record crop. Corn futures inched lower.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $5.73-1/2 a bushel by 0647 GMT. Ukraine fired a volley of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday. Traders fear an intensification of attacks on both sides ahead of U.S President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and possible peace talks that could follow, StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman wrote in a note. “The market is building risk premium on the possibility that ships might become unwilling to move through the Black Sea,” he said.

CBOT wheat remains near four-year lows due to huge Russian exports and improvements in growing conditions in regions including the United States, the Black Sea region and Europe.

However, exports from Russia are expected to slow sharply and Russian farmers say they are sowing less wheat for the 2025 harvest after heavy losses this year. “The general supply and demand picture is tightening,” said Ole Houe at IKON Commodities in Sydney. “Prices should be higher in a few months.” In other crops, CBOT soybeans were up 0.3% at $9.93-3/4 a bushel and corn was down 0.1% at $4.29-3/4 a bushel.

Chinese soybean imports from the United States more than doubled year-on-year in October as buyers fearful of Donald Trump’s trade policies accelerated shipments, and the US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed more private sales.

However, with a huge US harvest just wrapping up, the prospect of record production in Brazil early next year is maintaining pressure on prices, and a rally in CBOT soyoil futures appears to have fizzled amid expectations that the Trump administration will lessen government support for biofuels

