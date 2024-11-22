Falling trend persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund and 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

