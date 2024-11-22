AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-22

Work one day for free, French asked in latest budget plan

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

PARIS: France’s national budget is so strained that lawmakers are pushing a proposal to make the French work an extra seven hours each year without pay - the equivalent of one working day - to generate extra funds for state coffers.

The measure, which was approved in the Senate upper house of parliament on Wednesday but which could still be thrown out of the final budget bill, would yield an extra 2.5 billion euros ($2.63 billion) in revenues from additional labour charges.

It comes as Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s fragile ruling coalition seeks to pass a 2025 budget through a starkly divided parliament, with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) threatening to topple the government with a no-confidence vote.

The amendment, proposed by centre-right Senator Elisabeth Doineau, would make people work an extra seven hours at some point over the course of the year, for which they would not be paid salary but for which their employers would have to make additional social security contributions.

An earlier idea, which would have had the same effect on the budget, was based around scrapping one of France’s official public holidays and making people work on that day. However there was no agreement on which holiday to eliminate.

France already scrapped Pentecost Monday’s status as a public holiday in 2005 to help better fund healthcare. While France is famed for introducing the 35-hour work week in 2000, in fact the French work an average of around 36 hours a week, longer than many of their western European peers.

After spending spiralled out of control this year and tax income fell short of expectations, Barnier’s government has proposed 60 billion euros in savings in its 2025 budget through spending cuts and tax increase.

Though the government has targeted the bulk of its tax hikes on the wealthy and big companies, its budget bill includes plans to rein in a tax incentive on employers’ social security contributions for low-income workers.

The measure was intended to raise 4 billion euros, though the government has since opened the door to a lower number if lawmakers come up with an alternative to make up the difference.

Nonetheless, companies are already up in arms that the reduced tax incentive would raise their cost of labour, which is already among the highest in Europe largely because of hefty social security contributions.

Michel Barnier euros Elisabeth Doineau France’s national budget

Comments

200 characters

Work one day for free, French asked in latest budget plan

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories