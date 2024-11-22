AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

New Gwadar International Airport commercialization: Minister slams PCAA, PAA for delays

Naveed Butt Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticised the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) for delays in developing a comprehensive plan to commercialise the recently-inaugurated New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

The minister expressed disappointment at the two-year delay in commercialisation planning and directed the PCAA to expedite efforts to attract airlines, develop air cargo facilities, and establish business partnerships with an international focus.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the minister highlighted the critical importance of positioning Gwadar as a hub for international airlines. He stressed that if airlines are not attracted within six months of inauguration, the likelihood of success diminishes over the years. To incentivise long-haul flights from regions such as South Africa and Australia, the minister proposed providing attractive rates for at least five years, emphasising technical landings as a key strategy.

“Created through a grant of $230 million by the Chinese government, the New Gwadar International Airport has a 3,648m long runway. Its passenger terminal building, having an area of 14,000?, is equipped with necessary production and auxiliary buildings (police station, safe checking, security, garage, warehouse, etc), public utility facilities (water supply and drainage, power supply, HVAC etc), air traf?c control facilities (including meteorology, communication, navigation, etc.), community hospital, school, family area and other facilities,” he said.

The Additional DG PAA, Air Vice Marshall Zeeshan Saeed, briefed the minister on safety evaluations and airfield regularisation, assuring operational clearance by December. Project Director NGIA, FaizUllah Khattak, and DG Commercial PCAA, Abdul Basit, provided updates on ongoing initiatives, including allotments for government departments, warehouses, and tenders.

Highlighting the need for a market-driven approach, the minister emphasised that a market analysis should have been conducted before the airport’s inauguration. He pointed out that international airlines currently using Oman and Dubai for technical landings could find Gwadar a cost-effective alternative and instructed officials to position NGIA accordingly. In addition to passenger traffic, the minister stressed the urgent need to establish air cargo facilities, directing the PCAA to engage global logistics companies such as DHL and FedEx to kick-start operations and prioritise cargo utility.

Officials shared that NGIA has the capacity to handle 400,000 passengers annually, expandable to 1.6 million globally. To enhance airport utilisation, the minister urged the development of commercial facilities such as restaurants, duty-free shops, and recreational amenities. Citing examples like Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), which features a golf course between runways, he proposed leveraging unused airport land for similar innovative projects to attract travellers and businesses alike.

The minister concluded the meeting by setting a three-week deadline for PAA officials to present a comprehensive commercialisation plan, including clear timelines and strategies for engaging stakeholders. He reiterated the need for immediate and collaborative action to establish NGIA as a strategic hub for regional and global connectivity, ensuring its contribution to Gwadar’s economic development and Pakistan’s broader growth ambitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal PCAA NGIA PAA

Comments

200 characters

New Gwadar International Airport commercialization: Minister slams PCAA, PAA for delays

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories