New Gwadar International Airport commercialization: Minister slams PCAA, PAA for delays

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticised the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) for delays in developing a comprehensive plan to commercialise the recently-inaugurated New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

The minister expressed disappointment at the two-year delay in commercialisation planning and directed the PCAA to expedite efforts to attract airlines, develop air cargo facilities, and establish business partnerships with an international focus.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the minister highlighted the critical importance of positioning Gwadar as a hub for international airlines. He stressed that if airlines are not attracted within six months of inauguration, the likelihood of success diminishes over the years. To incentivise long-haul flights from regions such as South Africa and Australia, the minister proposed providing attractive rates for at least five years, emphasising technical landings as a key strategy.

“Created through a grant of $230 million by the Chinese government, the New Gwadar International Airport has a 3,648m long runway. Its passenger terminal building, having an area of 14,000?, is equipped with necessary production and auxiliary buildings (police station, safe checking, security, garage, warehouse, etc), public utility facilities (water supply and drainage, power supply, HVAC etc), air traf?c control facilities (including meteorology, communication, navigation, etc.), community hospital, school, family area and other facilities,” he said.

The Additional DG PAA, Air Vice Marshall Zeeshan Saeed, briefed the minister on safety evaluations and airfield regularisation, assuring operational clearance by December. Project Director NGIA, FaizUllah Khattak, and DG Commercial PCAA, Abdul Basit, provided updates on ongoing initiatives, including allotments for government departments, warehouses, and tenders.

Highlighting the need for a market-driven approach, the minister emphasised that a market analysis should have been conducted before the airport’s inauguration. He pointed out that international airlines currently using Oman and Dubai for technical landings could find Gwadar a cost-effective alternative and instructed officials to position NGIA accordingly. In addition to passenger traffic, the minister stressed the urgent need to establish air cargo facilities, directing the PCAA to engage global logistics companies such as DHL and FedEx to kick-start operations and prioritise cargo utility.

Officials shared that NGIA has the capacity to handle 400,000 passengers annually, expandable to 1.6 million globally. To enhance airport utilisation, the minister urged the development of commercial facilities such as restaurants, duty-free shops, and recreational amenities. Citing examples like Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), which features a golf course between runways, he proposed leveraging unused airport land for similar innovative projects to attract travellers and businesses alike.

The minister concluded the meeting by setting a three-week deadline for PAA officials to present a comprehensive commercialisation plan, including clear timelines and strategies for engaging stakeholders. He reiterated the need for immediate and collaborative action to establish NGIA as a strategic hub for regional and global connectivity, ensuring its contribution to Gwadar’s economic development and Pakistan’s broader growth ambitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024