WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Nov-24 19-Nov-24 18-Nov-24 15-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10517 0.105066 0.10517 0.105214 Euro 0.804365 0.80486 0.803908 0.805044 Japanese yen 0.0049171 0.0049274 0.0049375 0.004866 U.K. pound 0.964484 0.961449 0.961422 0.965436 U.S. dollar 0.761565 0.760881 0.761854 0.760695 Algerian dinar 0.0057103 0.0057067 0.0057052 0.0056989 Australian dollar 0.49715 0.495181 0.493072 0.491865 Botswana pula 0.0554547 Brazilian real 0.131784 0.132273 Brunei dollar 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235 0.565783 Canadian dollar 0.544247 0.544225 0.542554 0.540305 Chilean peso 0.0007825 0.0007789 0.0007818 0.0007798 Czech koruna 0.0317994 0.03182 0.0317836 0.0318402 Danish krone 0.107835 0.107903 0.107775 0.107929 Indian rupee 0.0090148 0.009028 Israeli New Shekel 0.203681 0.203281 0.204086 0.203231 Korean won 0.0005471 0.0005464 0.0005431 0.0005409 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47784 2.47562 2.47677 Malaysian ringgit 0.170411 0.170429 0.170513 0.169836 Mauritian rupee 0.0163789 0.0163658 0.0160825 0.0160201 Mexican peso 0.0375335 0.0376957 0.0373096 New Zealand dollar 0.450504 0.447474 0.447513 0.444588 Norwegian krone 0.0690799 0.0690304 0.0686102 0.0688132 Omani rial 1.97888 1.98141 Peruvian sol 0.200707 0.20107 0.200236 Philippine peso 0.0129783 0.0129607 0.0129527 0.0129339 Polish zloty 0.185205 0.185346 0.185832 0.185998 Qatari riyal 0.209221 0.209033 0.209301 Russian ruble 0.007599 0.0076062 0.0076229 0.0076072 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203084 0.202902 0.203161 Singapore dollar 0.568714 0.568713 0.567235 0.565783 South African rand 0.042067 0.0423573 0.0420187 0.0417144 Swedish krona 0.0693119 0.0694803 0.0693024 0.0694572 Swiss franc 0.86004 0.86131 0.85833 0.85688 Thai baht 0.0220418 0.0219838 0.0219119 0.0218045 Trinidadian dollar 0.112688 0.112768 0.113456 0.112615 U.A.E. dirham 0.20737 0.207183 0.207448 Uruguayan peso 0.0179154 0.0178602 0.0178316 0.0177264 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

