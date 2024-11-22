AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Markets Print 2024-11-22

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 21, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Nov-24      19-Nov-24      18-Nov-24      15-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10517       0.105066        0.10517       0.105214
Euro                             0.804365        0.80486       0.803908       0.805044
Japanese yen                    0.0049171      0.0049274      0.0049375       0.004866
U.K. pound                       0.964484       0.961449       0.961422       0.965436
U.S. dollar                      0.761565       0.760881       0.761854       0.760695
Algerian dinar                  0.0057103      0.0057067      0.0057052      0.0056989
Australian dollar                 0.49715       0.495181       0.493072       0.491865
Botswana pula                                                 0.0554547
Brazilian real                   0.131784       0.132273
Brunei dollar                    0.568714       0.568713       0.567235       0.565783
Canadian dollar                  0.544247       0.544225       0.542554       0.540305
Chilean peso                    0.0007825      0.0007789      0.0007818      0.0007798
Czech koruna                    0.0317994        0.03182      0.0317836      0.0318402
Danish krone                     0.107835       0.107903       0.107775       0.107929
Indian rupee                    0.0090148       0.009028
Israeli New Shekel               0.203681       0.203281       0.204086       0.203231
Korean won                      0.0005471      0.0005464      0.0005431      0.0005409
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47784        2.47562        2.47677
Malaysian ringgit                0.170411       0.170429       0.170513       0.169836
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163789      0.0163658      0.0160825      0.0160201
Mexican peso                    0.0375335      0.0376957                     0.0373096
New Zealand dollar               0.450504       0.447474       0.447513       0.444588
Norwegian krone                 0.0690799      0.0690304      0.0686102      0.0688132
Omani rial                        1.97888        1.98141
Peruvian sol                     0.200707        0.20107       0.200236
Philippine peso                 0.0129783      0.0129607      0.0129527      0.0129339
Polish zloty                     0.185205       0.185346       0.185832       0.185998
Qatari riyal                     0.209221       0.209033       0.209301
Russian ruble                    0.007599      0.0076062      0.0076229      0.0076072
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203084       0.202902       0.203161
Singapore dollar                 0.568714       0.568713       0.567235       0.565783
South African rand               0.042067      0.0423573      0.0420187      0.0417144
Swedish krona                   0.0693119      0.0694803      0.0693024      0.0694572
Swiss franc                       0.86004        0.86131        0.85833        0.85688
Thai baht                       0.0220418      0.0219838      0.0219119      0.0218045
Trinidadian dollar               0.112688       0.112768       0.113456       0.112615
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20737       0.207183       0.207448
Uruguayan peso                  0.0179154      0.0178602      0.0178316      0.0177264
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

