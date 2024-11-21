AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian envoy claims UK ‘now directly involved’ in Ukraine war

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2024 11:17pm

LONDON: Moscow’s ambassador in London said Thursday Britain was “now directly involved” in Russia’s war with Ukraine, following reports Kyiv had fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles onto Russian territory for the first time.

“Absolutely, Britain… is now directly involved in this war,” Andrei Kelin told Sky News, adding “this firing cannot happen” without UK and NATO support.

In the interview, Kelin was asked if Russia’s use of Chinese technology, Iranian drones and missiles, and the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers meant that those countries were also directly involved in the war.

“On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine,” the Russian envoy replied.

Ukraine fires UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia: Bloomberg

British media reported on Wednesday that Ukraine had fired the Storm Shadow weapons into Russia for the first time this week after London gave it the green light for such strikes.

The UK government has refused to confirm or deny the reports, with ministers arguing that public debate around the subject only benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia claimed earlier Thursday that its air defences had downed two of the missiles, without saying whether they had come down on Russian territory or in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Washington has given Kyiv its permission to use long-range American missiles – its Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) – against military targets inside Russia, a US official told AFP earlier this week.

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed on Tuesday that its military had used the US-supplied missiles to strike inside Russian territory.

Using both the ATACMS and Storm Shadow systems to hit targets inside Russia had been a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Vladimir Putin UK NATO Russia-Ukraine war ATACMS

Comments

200 characters

Russian envoy claims UK ‘now directly involved’ in Ukraine war

KSE-100 closes above 97,000 for the first time as investors dismiss political noise, index gains 1,782 points

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Read more stories