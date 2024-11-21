AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu ‘now officially a wanted man’ after ICC warrant: Amnesty chief

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2024 11:11pm

PARIS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “now officially a wanted man” after the International Criminal Court’s decision Thursday to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli leader, Amnesty International said.

The ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif “for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024”.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man,” Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement.

“We urge all ICC member states, and non-states parties including the United States and other allies of Israel, to demonstrate their respect for the court’s decision… by arresting and handing over those wanted by the ICC,” Callamard added.

EU says ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant ‘binding’

“ICC member states and the whole international community must stop at nothing until these individuals are brought to trial before the ICC’s independent and impartial judges.”

The ICC’s move now theoretically limits their movements, as any of the court’s 124 national members would be obliged to arrest them on their territory.

Israel said in early August it had killed Deif in an air strike in southern Gaza in July, but Hamas has not confirmed his death.

Hamas conducted a stunning cross-border raid on Israel on October 7 last year that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel has since then been fighting a war in Gaza, which the group rules.

The Hamas government’s health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 44,056 people had been killed in more than 13 months of war.

Benjamin Netanyahu International Criminal Court Yoav Gallant Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu ‘now officially a wanted man’ after ICC warrant: Amnesty chief

KSE-100 closes above 97,000 for the first time as investors dismiss political noise, index gains 1,782 points

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant

PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $29mn, now stand at $11.29bn

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Read more stories