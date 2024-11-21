AGL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.91%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.07%)
DGKC 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
FCCL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.24%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.12%)
MLCF 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 198.22 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.68%)
PAEL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
PPL 157.45 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.08%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
TREET 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.07%)
TRG 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.79%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.59%)
BR100 10,397 Increased By 210.3 (2.06%)
BR30 31,640 Increased By 303.3 (0.97%)
KSE100 97,333 Increased By 1786.4 (1.87%)
KSE30 30,180 Increased By 601.8 (2.03%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

The $6.2 mn banana: Sotheby’s auctions controversial artwork

  • A banana duct-taped to a wall sold to a cryptocurrency entrepreneur
Reuters Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 03:13pm
Photo: Sotheby’s
Photo: Sotheby’s

A piece of art that is little more than a banana duct-taped to a wall sold at auction for $6.2 million on Wednesday to cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, Sotheby’s said, furthering the universal conversation about what constitutes art.

‘Comedian,’ by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, first rocked the art world upon its debut at Miami’s Art Basel in 2019, drawing such large crowds that the exhibit had to be taken down for public safety and to protect other works on display.

At Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday, it went from a starting price of $800,000 to $5.2 million when the hammer fell about five minutes later, plus a buyer’s premium, or fee.

Bidding soared past the pre-sale high estimate of $1.5 million, Sotheby’s said, with bidders in the room, on the phone and online.

Sun, the Chinese collector and founder of the cryptocurrency Tron, placed the winning bid over the phone. He paid in crypto and it will be the buyer’s responsibility to replace the banana as it rots, according to Artnet.com.

“This is not just an artwork,” Sun said in a statement to Sotheby’s. “It represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community. I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history.”

Sun said he would eat the banana, as at least two spectators have done in other galleries on the piece’s trip around the world.

Stolen Banksy ‘Girl with Balloon’ painting found

Cattelan is known for other bold works such as a golden toilet and a sculpture of the pope struck down by a meteorite.

Art experts said in a Sotheby’s video about the work that it was funny, absurd and a symbol of the excess of the art market, likening it to the Banksy work ‘Girl with Balloon’ that shredded itself during a Sotheby’s auction in London in 2018.

Sotheby's Miami Art Basel

Comments

200 characters

The $6.2 mn banana: Sotheby’s auctions controversial artwork

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil prices climb as geopolitical tensions outweigh US inventories

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

Read more stories