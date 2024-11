NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “protecting” tycoon Gautam Adani on Thursday after the billionaire was charged in the United States over a massive bribery scheme.

“We demand that Adani be immediately arrested. But we know that won’t happen as Modi is protecting him,” Gandhi told a press conference in the capital New Delhi.