Sports

Costa Rica sack interim manager Claudio Vivas

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 12:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica have sacked interim manager Claudio Vivas following their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals exit, the country’s football federation (FCRF) said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes two days after their 2-2 draw in Panama which saw Costa Rica crash out of the Nations League 3-2 on aggregate.

Argentine Vivas spent just three months in the job having been appointed after compatriot Gustavo Alfaro resigned to take charge of Paraguay. Vivas, 56, led Costa Rica to two wins, three draws and one defeat in six matches.

“We are not going to continue with Vivas, we are going to end it here, him as coach of the senior national team with his coaching staff,” FCRF President Osael Maroto told a news conference.

Maroto added that Vivas’ contract as sporting director of national teams and football development in Costa Rica, which ends in December, will not be renewed.

“In terms of the upcoming process, we will review the sporting director position,” Maroto said. “With the new sporting director, we will make the decision on the new coach and coaching staff.”

