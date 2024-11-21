AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (9.4%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
PPL 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
PRL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,619 Increased By 1072.2 (1.12%)
KSE30 29,957 Increased By 379.4 (1.28%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin breaks $96,000 for first time on optimism over Trump crypto plans

Reuters Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 12:00pm

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin’s march toward $100,000 made further ground on Thursday as investors bet a friendlier US regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies under President-elect Donald Trump will unleash a boom era for the asset class.

Bitcoin prices topped $96,000 for the first time in Asia trade, touching a high just above $96,898.

The cryptocurrency’s price has more than doubled this year and is up about 40% in the two weeks since Trump was voted in as the next US president and a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers were elected to Congress.

“While it’s now firmly into overbought territory, it is being drawn toward the $100k level,” said IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore. Trump embraced digital assets during his campaign, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and to accumulate a national stockpile of bitcoin.

Bitcoin bursts past $94,000 for the first time

More than $4 billion has streamed into US listed bitcoin exchange-traded funds since the election.

This week, there was a strong debut for options on BlackRock’s ETF, with call options - bets on the price going up - more popular than puts.

Crypto-related stocks have been soaring along with the bitcoin price and shares in bitcoin miner MARA Holdings were up nearly 14% overnight, while MicroStrategy, a loss-making software company that has been buying bitcoin, rose 10% to take its market capitalisation beyond $100 billion.

“Many are wondering if this administration will bring the regulatory clarity the crypto community has been waiting for. It’s likely too soon to say,” said Will Peck, head of digital assets at WisdomTree, a global exchange-traded fund issuer.

“We see all of this excitement as bullish not only for bitcoin or crypto broadly, but the entire blockchain-enabled ecosystem that is growing today.”

bitcoin

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin breaks $96,000 for first time on optimism over Trump crypto plans

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories