AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 130.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.56%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.68%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
DFML 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.65%)
DGKC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.73%)
FCCL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 74.98 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (9.28%)
FFL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
HUBC 110.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.18%)
OGDC 195.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.18%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
PIBTL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
PPL 156.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.46%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
PTC 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
SEARL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.27%)
UNITY 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.91%)
BR100 10,349 Increased By 162.8 (1.6%)
BR30 31,510 Increased By 173.6 (0.55%)
KSE100 96,661 Increased By 1114.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 29,976 Increased By 398.2 (1.35%)
Japanese shares fall as tech stocks track Nasdaq lower

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 10:30am

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Thursday as technology stocks tracked the Nasdaq’s overnight decline, while financial shares rose amid bets for the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike.

The Nikkei was down 0.83% at 38,033.22 by the midday break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.34% to 2,689.07.

“Chip-related shares fell to track US equities lower but overall the market struggled to find market-moving cues after Nvidia reported its earnings,” said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower on Wednesday, taking a break from the prior session’s rally, as investors worried about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and weak results from Target.

AI chipmaker Nvidia fell 0.76% during the trading session ahead of its results on Wednesday and fell further after the bell when its fourth-quarter revenue forecast was slightly above estimates, but failed to meet lofty expectations of some investors.

Nvidia’s outlook is key for the Nikkei share average, which is heavily affected by chip-related stocks, such as chip-testing equipment maker Advantest.

On Thursday, Advantest fell 2.74% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron inched down 0.05%.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 1.86%.

Financial shares rose as bets over the BOJ’s policy rate hike lifted yields. Mizuho Financial Group rose 1.69% to become the biggest support for the Topix index.

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 0.3% and insurer Tokio Marine Holdings rose 0.6%. Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, with the five-year bond yield hitting 0.725%, its highest level since August 2009.

Overnight Index Swap (OIS) indicated a 47.67% chance of the BOJ raising rates to 0.5% at its December policy meeting.

Tokyo Gas rose 5.21% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, following a 13% surge in the previous session.

US activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 5.03% stake in the nation’s biggest city gas provider.

Bank of Japan NASDAQ SoftBank Group Japan stocks Russia Ukraine tensions

