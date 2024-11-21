IK granted bail in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana-II case, and told him to cooperate with the trial court.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday heard Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

The IHC’s written order said; “The petitioner is cautioned not to misuse the concession of bail and appear before the trial court on each and every date of hearing unless a specific exemption is granted by the said Court.”

“In the event, the petitioner misuses the concession of bail, it goes without saying that the prosecution can apply for the recall of the bail granting order under Section 497(5) of CrPC.,” maintained the judge.

During the hearing, the FIA Prosecutor, Umair Majeed Malik, argued that the media was already reporting that bail would be granted. The bench advised him to distance himself from what the media said.

Imran’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar briefed the court on the Bulgari set. At this, he was asked how the price of the jewellery set was estimated. The lawyer replied that the prosecution would inform about it.

Then, Justice Aurangzeb asked whether the receipt had the name of Bushra Bibi or Imran, to which Safdar replied that it was in the former’s name. He noted that Sohaib Abbasi was made a sworn witness in the case, while Inamullah Shah was made a witness by the prosecution and was not a sworn witness.

Barrister Safdar said that all prosecuting agencies in Islamabad were involved in the case, including NAB, FIA, police, and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that the police have also made a case of the fake Toshakhana receipt. Safdar also said that the Kohsar police station had registered a case related to the receipt.

In this matter, the special judge central rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea while his spouse Bushra Bibi’s bail petition was also turned down. However, the IHC granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

The IHC judge, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

In its reference filed with the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran and his wife of retaining the jewellery set gifted to Ms Bibi by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the Kingdom in May 2021. It said that the jewellery set comprises a ring, bracelet, necklace, and earrings.

