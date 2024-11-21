AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

IK granted bail in Toshakhana-II case

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Toshakhana-II case, and told him to cooperate with the trial court.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday heard Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

The IHC’s written order said; “The petitioner is cautioned not to misuse the concession of bail and appear before the trial court on each and every date of hearing unless a specific exemption is granted by the said Court.”

“In the event, the petitioner misuses the concession of bail, it goes without saying that the prosecution can apply for the recall of the bail granting order under Section 497(5) of CrPC.,” maintained the judge.

During the hearing, the FIA Prosecutor, Umair Majeed Malik, argued that the media was already reporting that bail would be granted. The bench advised him to distance himself from what the media said.

Imran’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar briefed the court on the Bulgari set. At this, he was asked how the price of the jewellery set was estimated. The lawyer replied that the prosecution would inform about it.

Then, Justice Aurangzeb asked whether the receipt had the name of Bushra Bibi or Imran, to which Safdar replied that it was in the former’s name. He noted that Sohaib Abbasi was made a sworn witness in the case, while Inamullah Shah was made a witness by the prosecution and was not a sworn witness.

Barrister Safdar said that all prosecuting agencies in Islamabad were involved in the case, including NAB, FIA, police, and the Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that the police have also made a case of the fake Toshakhana receipt. Safdar also said that the Kohsar police station had registered a case related to the receipt.

In this matter, the special judge central rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea while his spouse Bushra Bibi’s bail petition was also turned down. However, the IHC granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

The IHC judge, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, had accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

In its reference filed with the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran and his wife of retaining the jewellery set gifted to Ms Bibi by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the Kingdom in May 2021. It said that the jewellery set comprises a ring, bracelet, necklace, and earrings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Islamabad High Court Toshakhana case PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi PTI founder granted bail Toshakhana II case

Comments

200 characters

IK granted bail in Toshakhana-II case

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories