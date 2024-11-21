PM reaffirms commitment to become polio-free country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to become a polio-free country, stressing the need for joint efforts of federal and provincial governments in fight against the disease.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Polio Oversight Board including key representatives from global health organisations, he said that that all provinces are fully aligned and taking decisive steps towards the eradication of polio.

The federation as well as all the provinces, he added, are taking active measures for polio eradication.

“All provincial governments have been taken into confidence regarding the strategy to combat the disease,” he added.

He expressed his confidence that with coordinated efforts, the nation would successfully eliminate polio.

The delegation comprised Christopher Elias, representative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Hanan Balkhy, regional director of World Health Organization, regional director UNICEF Sanjay Wijesekera and Dr Andrea Fristedt, deputy director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sharif was all praise for the delegation for their continued support and for joining hands with Pakistan’s government in its anti-polio initiatives.

He also acknowledged the contributions of King Salman Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary Foundation, UNICEF and CDC, all of which have been instrumental in the campaign.

These global organisations have played a significant role in our battle against polio,” he said, adding, “we are confident that with their continued support, we will overcome this challenge and rid the country of this debilitating disease once and for all.”

The delegation lauded Pakistan’s commitment and progress towards polio eradication.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation representatives noted that the country’s current anti-polio strategy had been effectively implemented and that positive results were beginning to show.

Dr Hanan Balkhy stressed the need for strengthened regional cooperation to combat public health challenges, including polio. She urged neighbouring countries to maintain dialogue and share resources for a more unified approach.

In response to the challenges posed by the disease, the Prime Minister’s office confirmed that a third-party audit of the polio eradication drive had been conducted as part of the ongoing evaluation.

The government has focused on ensuring proper care for polio-affected children, while polio vaccination rates in areas with previously low coverage have shown significant improvement.

The meeting ended with renewed optimism, with the Prime Minister and global partners reaffirming their collective goal to eradicate polio and protect children.

