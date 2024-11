ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayer Offices (MTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) shall observe working day on the upcoming two Saturdays, November 23 and November 30, 2024 respectively.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Wednesday on collection of duties/taxes on upcoming two Saturdays.

