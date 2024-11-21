AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
LESCO detects 598 power pilferers in 24 hours

Safdar Rasheed Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 598 connections from pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour.

LESCO Director Rai Maqsood told media that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 230 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 47 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of Federal Power Division and LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 27 commercial, eight agricultural, two industrial and 561 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 421,012 units as detection bill amounting to Rs18.658 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

