AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.01%)
FFL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
KOSM 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
MLCF 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.23%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
PPL 155.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
PTC 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.08%)
SEARL 82.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.3%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.29%)
TRG 61.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.51%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,199 Increased By 12.5 (0.12%)
BR30 31,265 Decreased By -71 (-0.23%)
KSE100 95,666 Increased By 119.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 29,603 Increased By 25.2 (0.09%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Funeral prayers of 12 martyred soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison

APP Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:31am

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed personnel of armed forces who fought valiantly against militants in MaliKhel were offered on Wednesday at Bannu Garrison.

The Corps Commander Peshawar along with senior military and civil officials, officers and, soldiers attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyrs were included Subedar Imran Ahmad Farooqi, age 44 (R/O Gujranwala District), Havildar Muhammad Javeed Iqbal, age 29 (R/O Sargodha District), Naik Tehmas Ahmad, age 34 (R/O Abbottabad), Naik Basit Fareed, age 39 (R/O Haripur), Sep Safdar Ali, age 33 (R/O Barkhan District), Sep Asad Bashir, age 32 (R/O Kuhlu District), Sep Ejaz Hussain, age 38 (D G Khan District), Sep Atif Khan, age 23 (R/O Mianwali District), Sep Amanullah, age 30 (R/O Karak district), Sep Shah Zaman, age 22 (R/O Lower Dir District), Sep Haseebullah, age 22 (R/O Karak District) and Usman Ullah, age 33 (R/O Karak District).

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation’s resolve.

ISPR funeral prayers martyred soldiers Bannu Garrison

Comments

200 characters

Funeral prayers of 12 martyred soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories