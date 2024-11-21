AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
AIRLINK 131.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
DCL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
DFML 40.83 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
FFBL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.93%)
FFL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 110.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
KOSM 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
NBP 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
OGDC 194.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
PPL 155.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.37%)
PRL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.09%)
PTC 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.97%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
TOMCL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.24%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.06%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.44%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 10,193 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 31,251 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.27%)
KSE100 95,678 Increased By 131.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 29,607 Increased By 28.8 (0.1%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Attacks leave 20 dead in KP

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:36am

PESHAWAR: A suicide attack in northwest martyred 12 soldiers, the military said Wednesday, following a separate clash that left eight dead in the same region bordering Afghanistan.

The suicide blast occurred on Tuesday and resulted in the deaths of “12 brave sons of soil”, the army said in a statement.

Six militants died in an exchange of fire between them and the soldiers right before the suicide attack in Bannu, in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army added.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the (militants) to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post,” the statement read.

The Pakistani Taliban Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed in a statement “his sorrow” and “his resolve to completely eradicate the curse of terrorism” while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack.

The bombing occurred less than 24 hours after another attack, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That clash on Monday lasted hours and resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers and nine militants in the Tirah area of the province, the officer said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, later claimed responsibility for that attack, saying it was in response to a search by security forces targeting one of its fighters.

Near the checkpoint blast in Bannu, seven police officers had been taken hostage on Monday, but were released less than a day later.

Their release came after negotiations between a jirga — or tribal council — and the captors.

“All the kidnapped policemen have been released following successful negotiations led by local elders with militants,” senior police official Muhammad Zia ud-Din told AFP. He declined to provide further details.

KP TTP suicide attack Pakistan military Pakistan soldiers martyred

Comments

200 characters

Attacks leave 20 dead in KP

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories