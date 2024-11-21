AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
Sharjeel speaks about criticality of young talent to drive economic growth

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:50am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent to drive Pakistan’s growth.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of World Sustainable Transport Day, at Isra University’s Faculty of Civil Engineering Science, Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the university’s contributions to Hyderabad and encouraged students to showcase their innovative ideas on Sustainable public transport. He commended sustainable transport projects presented by students, acknowledging their potential to transform Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon highlighted the Sindh government’s pioneering achievements, including harnessing wind energy projects in Thatta and Thar coal for electricity generation. The coal project which initiated by the late Benazir Bhutto and revived by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008. Today, thousands of megawatts are being produced from the Thar Coal project, recognised by economists as a prime source of affordable electricity.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon reassured the youth that Pakistan offers numerous opportunities, urging them to capitalize on their skills. He outlined the Sindh government’s initiatives under PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, including the Peoples Bus Service, EV buses, women’s pink buses, and skills training under BISP.

The senior minister emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding transport services, including the Yellow Line and Red Line BRT in Karachi, double-decker buses, and EV taxis for youth employment.

The minister’s message to the youth was clear: Don’t be disappointed, we will make a strong country and nation together. With his inspiring words, Sharjeel rallied the youth to take charge and contribute to Pakistan’s bright future.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on every sector to resolve Pakistan’s problems, stating that if all departments work efficiently, many issues can be addressed. He also announced plans to discuss increasing student enrollment with the Federation.

Speaking at ceremony, Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the VPN issue, highlighting the dual nature of technology and advocating for introducing modern technologies like IT and AI to the younger generation, while cautioning against misuse by ill-minded individuals.

The senior minister also discussed transport reforms, announcing the removal of illegal bus stands in Karachi and plans to phase out others in Sindh, including Hyderabad. Limited bus services have been launched in Hyderabad, with plans to expand the People’s Bus Service to every major road in each city.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to combating drug abuse, urging youth and students to stay away from drugs. He sought media support in this endeavor and encouraged students to participate in politics, cautioning against exploiting youth for short-term gains.

During the ceremony, Sharjeel Inam planted a sapling at Isra University Park and inspected sustainable transport projects by civil engineering students, praising their innovative ideas.

