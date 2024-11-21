AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Print 2024-11-21

Jam reviews progress on Wexnet, OIC Trade Fair preparations

Published 21 Nov, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: The Minister of Commerce on Wednesday visited the National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) to preside over a meeting on the progress of the highly anticipated Wexnet 2024 and the 18th OIC Trade Fair, scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Expo Centre Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala, and senior officials from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

During the session, TDAP officials provided the Minister with a comprehensive briefing on the planning and execution of the upcoming events.

The Minister emphasized the significance of Wexnet 2024 as a platform to promote women entrepreneurs and directed TDAP to intensify efforts in showcasing their achievements.

He also stressed the importance of utilizing both events to amplify TDAP’s role in fostering trade development and promoting Pakistan’s exports globally.

Highlighting the transformative potential of these flagship events, the Minister urged all stakeholders to ensure robust outreach, meticulous planning, and impactful representation of Pakistan’s trade and business capabilities.

OIC Jam Kamal Zubair Motiwala TDAP NICL women entrepreneurs Commerce Minister OIC Trade Fair Wexnet

