Chinese team discusses advancing geo-scientific collaboration

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from the China Geological Survey (Xi’an Centre), led by Dr Ma Zhong Ping, secretary of the SCO Geosciences Cooperation Research Centre, called on Momin Agha, secretary of the Petroleum Division, to discuss advancing geo-scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China.

This meeting builds on the commitments made during the visit of Pakistan’s prime minister to China in June 2024, where both leaders expressed a strong desire to deepen cooperation in various sectors including mining and geosciences.

Following this, a team of Chinese experts visited Pakistan in August and provided strategic recommendations for uplifting the key areas of economy.

One key suggestion was to conduct detailed integrated geo-scientific surveys of selected metallogenic blocks, supported by the Chinese government.

The longstanding partnership between the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) and the China Geological Survey (CGS) began with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2008, subsequently renewed in 2013 and 2018.

In 2023, this cooperation was further strengthened through a formal agreement to advance follow-up surveys of geochemical anomalies identified during earlier collaborative work.

The partnership between GSP and CGS has already achieved significant milestones, including the systematic geochemical sampling of stream sediments across Pakistan, resulting in geochemical anomaly maps for 69 elements.

These maps provide crucial data for mineral exploration and underscore the value of continued collaboration.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation shared insights into the achievements of the geochemical mapping initiative and outlined plans for future integrated geo-scientific surveys. These proposed surveys aim to further unlock Pakistan’s mineral potential through advanced exploration techniques and methodologies.

The secretary petroleum commended the GSP and CGS for their successful efforts in geochemical mapping and assured full support for future ventures.

He emphasised that generating comprehensive geo-scientific data is essential for attracting investments in the exploration and development of Pakistan’s mineral resources, a key priority for the government.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan director general and senior officials from the Petroleum Division were also present during the discussion.

