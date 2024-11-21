Rs810m being spent on PTI rally, claims govt

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has alleged that Rs810 million were being spent on the PTI rally brought to Islamabad.

Whether any court or institution would ask them (PTI) where the money spent on protests and rallies came from, Azma questioned.

Talking to media, here Wednesday, she said that if “Fitna Party” has plans A, B, and C, the state has A to Z plans. She revealed that for the protest on November 24, Ghandapur has given Rs0.4 million each to his MNAs and MPAs.

Azma Bokhari said, “I am waiting for the day when the main accused in the fake video case is arrested. The woman whose name is associated with spreading the fake video, her husband owns SIMs franchises. These SIMs are being used to spread false propaganda against others.” She further stated, “I pray that the day comes when I can seek justice in this country. I am pleased that the Chief Justice has understood the gravity of the situation. I want the mastermind behind this incident to be arrested as soon as possible.” She added, “It is high time that social media in Pakistan is regulated, and FIA’s capacity needs to be built.”

Azma Bokhari also criticized the Peshawar High Court for helping protect terrorist suspects. She said, “The funds that should be spent on the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being used for their protests.” She urged the courts not to make the law so lenient and remarked, “The people of PTI, who are coming to wage jihad against the state, we know well how to deal with them. If they have plans A, B, and C, the state has plans A to Z against them.”

She concluded, “Aleema Khan should focus on preparing for the protest and stop trying to become a heroine.”

