WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Nov-24 18-Nov-24 15-Nov-24 14-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105066 0.10517 0.105214 0.105324 Euro 0.80486 0.803908 0.805044 0.802932 Japanese yen 0.0049274 0.0049375 0.004866 0.0048975 U.K. pound 0.961449 0.961422 0.965436 0.964806 U.S. dollar 0.760881 0.761854 0.760695 0.762301 Algerian dinar 0.0057067 0.0057052 0.0056989 0.005705 Australian dollar 0.495181 0.493072 0.491865 0.493285 Botswana pula 0.0554547 0.055648 Brazilian real 0.131784 0.132273 0.131706 Brunei dollar 0.568713 0.567235 0.565783 0.566514 Canadian dollar 0.542554 0.540305 0.543453 Chilean peso 0.0007789 0.0007818 0.0007798 0.0007766 Czech koruna 0.03182 0.0317836 0.0318402 0.0317374 Danish krone 0.107903 0.107775 0.107929 0.107642 Indian rupee 0.0090148 0.009028 0.0090315 Israeli New Shekel 0.203281 0.204086 0.203231 0.203389 Korean won 0.0005464 0.0005431 0.0005409 0.0005417 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47562 2.47677 2.47822 Malaysian ringgit 0.170429 0.170513 0.169836 0.169891 Mauritian rupee 0.0163658 0.0160825 0.0160201 0.0160539 Mexican peso 0.0376957 0.0373096 0.0371963 New Zealand dollar 0.447474 0.447513 0.444588 0.44789 Norwegian krone 0.0690304 0.0686102 0.0688132 0.0682821 Omani rial 1.97888 1.98141 1.98258 Peruvian sol 0.20107 0.200236 0.200711 Philippine peso 0.0129607 0.0129527 0.0129339 0.0129851 Polish zloty 0.185346 0.185832 0.185998 0.184935 Qatari riyal 0.209033 0.209301 0.209423 Russian ruble 0.0076062 0.0076229 0.0076072 0.0076986 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202902 0.203161 0.20328 Singapore dollar 0.568713 0.567235 0.565783 0.566514 South African rand 0.0423573 0.0420187 0.0417144 0.0417784 Swedish krona 0.0694803 0.0693024 0.0694572 0.0692004 Swiss franc 0.86131 0.85833 0.85688 0.856999 Thai baht 0.0219838 0.0219119 0.0218045 0.0217757 Trinidadian dollar 0.112768 0.113456 0.112615 0.112913 U.A.E. dirham 0.207183 0.207448 0.20757 Uruguayan peso 0.0178602 0.0178316 0.0177264 0.0177817 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

