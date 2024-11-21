AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
Markets Print 2024-11-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Nov-24      18-Nov-24      15-Nov-24      14-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105066        0.10517       0.105214       0.105324
Euro                              0.80486       0.803908       0.805044       0.802932
Japanese yen                    0.0049274      0.0049375       0.004866      0.0048975
U.K. pound                       0.961449       0.961422       0.965436       0.964806
U.S. dollar                      0.760881       0.761854       0.760695       0.762301
Algerian dinar                  0.0057067      0.0057052      0.0056989       0.005705
Australian dollar                0.495181       0.493072       0.491865       0.493285
Botswana pula                                  0.0554547       0.055648
Brazilian real                   0.131784       0.132273                      0.131706
Brunei dollar                    0.568713       0.567235       0.565783       0.566514
Canadian dollar                  0.542554       0.540305       0.543453
Chilean peso                    0.0007789      0.0007818      0.0007798      0.0007766
Czech koruna                      0.03182      0.0317836      0.0318402      0.0317374
Danish krone                     0.107903       0.107775       0.107929       0.107642
Indian rupee                    0.0090148       0.009028                     0.0090315
Israeli New Shekel               0.203281       0.204086       0.203231       0.203389
Korean won                      0.0005464      0.0005431      0.0005409      0.0005417
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47562        2.47677                       2.47822
Malaysian ringgit                0.170429       0.170513       0.169836       0.169891
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163658      0.0160825      0.0160201      0.0160539
Mexican peso                    0.0376957                     0.0373096      0.0371963
New Zealand dollar               0.447474       0.447513       0.444588        0.44789
Norwegian krone                 0.0690304      0.0686102      0.0688132      0.0682821
Omani rial                        1.97888        1.98141                       1.98258
Peruvian sol                      0.20107       0.200236       0.200711
Philippine peso                 0.0129607      0.0129527      0.0129339      0.0129851
Polish zloty                     0.185346       0.185832       0.185998       0.184935
Qatari riyal                     0.209033       0.209301                      0.209423
Russian ruble                   0.0076062      0.0076229      0.0076072      0.0076986
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202902       0.203161                       0.20328
Singapore dollar                 0.568713       0.567235       0.565783       0.566514
South African rand              0.0423573      0.0420187      0.0417144      0.0417784
Swedish krona                   0.0694803      0.0693024      0.0694572      0.0692004
Swiss franc                       0.86131        0.85833        0.85688       0.856999
Thai baht                       0.0219838      0.0219119      0.0218045      0.0217757
Trinidadian dollar               0.112768       0.113456       0.112615       0.112913
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207183       0.207448                       0.20757
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178602      0.0178316      0.0177264      0.0177817
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

