AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google prosecutors to propose cure for search monopoly

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:46pm

Alphabet’s Google will come one step closer to a potential shakeup of its business on Wednesday, when U.S. prosecutors detail what the tech titan should do to end its online search monopoly.

The U.S. Department of Justice brought the case during Donald Trump’s first four-year term, and won a landmark ruling in August that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in online search and related advertising.

Prosecutors have floated a range of potential remedies in the case, from ending exclusive agreements in which Google pays billions of dollars annually to Apple and other companies to remain the default search engine on tablets and smartphones, to divesting parts of its business, such as its Android operating system.

The DOJ is expected to press forward with several of those proposals on Wednesday, including one that could require Google to divest its Chrome browser, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

US considers break-up of Google in landmark search case

Google calls the proposal radical, and said it would harm U.S. consumers and businesses and shake American competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

Ultimately, however, Trump’s election could have the greatest impact over the case. In September, Trump said he would prosecute Google for what he perceives as bias against him. But a month later, Trump questioned whether breaking up the company was a good idea.

Once in office, Trump will be able to appoint a new head of the DOJ’s antitrust division who will have authority to change strategy, negotiate settlements, or withdraw from cases entirely. Trump has yet to announce a pick to helm the agency.

Google plans to appeal once U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta makes a final ruling, which he is likely to do by August 2025.

Google will have a chance to make its own proposal in December.

Mehta has scheduled a trial on the proposals for April. Whether Trump and the DOJ’s next antitrust head will step in and change course in the case before then remains to be seen.

Google

Comments

200 characters

Google prosecutors to propose cure for search monopoly

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Rangers, FC in Islamabad ahead of PTI protest

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 closes lower by 310 points

US shuts Kyiv embassy due to ‘potential significant air attack’

Transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan: Ahsan directs officials to identify sites for Model SEZs

US will veto UN Security Council resolution on Gaza war in its current form, says official

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil prices climb as market weighs Ukraine war escalation

Read more stories