FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank is “not almighty” in reviving the euro zone’s weak growth, which is mostly due to structural issues, the ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

Trade war would weigh on Europe’s already weak outlook, ECB warns

Responding to a separate question about the protectionist stance of US President-elect Donald Trump, de Guindos added trade wars were “extremely detrimental” to growth and inflation.