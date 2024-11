JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto will visit the United Arab Emirates after his planned trip to Britain, his office said on Wednesday.

Prabowo is currently on an overseas tour that has included stops in China and the United States, and Peru and Brazil for the APEC and G20 summits respectively.

He was headed to Britain on Wednesday to meet its prime minister, his office said.