AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 134.21 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.79%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.45%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.82%)
FFBL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.43%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
NBP 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 195.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.45%)
PTC 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.36%)
TREET 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.64%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,158 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 31,229 Decreased By -173.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 95,720 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 29,599 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.28%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Lasting legacy’: Serena joins chorus marking Nadal’s farewell

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 01:04pm

Serena Williams said it had been an honour to witness Rafa Nadal’s tennis journey and that he would leave the game a “lasting legacy” following the Spaniard’s defeat in the final match of his glorious career.

Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles over the course of a career spanning more than two decades, announced his retirement last month and was a surprise pick for Spain’s opening singles match in their Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old lost 6-4 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp and Spain eventually fell 2-1 to exit the team tournament in Malaga.

“Congratulations on a career that most won’t dare to dream of,” Williams said on Instagram alongside a video of her wearing Nadal-branded merchandise.

“I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being great. “You inspired me to be better, to play harder, to fight, to never give up, and to win more. No excuses, just play the sport.

“You legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honour champ! Long live Rafa!” Nadal’s Davis Cup teammate Carlos Alcaraz said Nadal had been his inspiration.

“Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player,” Alcaraz added.

“It has been a blessing to be able to live your career as a child for whom you were an idol and then as a teammate! The best possible ambassador who leaves an eternal legacy.”

World number two Iga Swiatek reacted to a video of the Spaniard tearing up with a crying emoji and said: “Too much”, while American Coco Gauff added: “Today, I’m from Spain #Rafa.”

Gauff ready to continue Williams legacy at US Open

Australian tennis great Rod Laver said that watching Nadal compete had been a privilege. “Your legacy will endure as one of the greatest to ever grace the game,” Laver said.

“Thank you for the countless unforgettable moments and for setting a standard of excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

German Boris Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, said he was crying as he typed out his message on social media.

“What an absolute icon of sport, period! There will never be another one like Rafa! Role model for so many kids all around the world!”

Rafael Nadal Serena Williams

Comments

200 characters

‘Lasting legacy’: Serena joins chorus marking Nadal’s farewell

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 350 points

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Govt vows export-led growth

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Read more stories