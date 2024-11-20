AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 134.21 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.79%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.45%)
DCL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.09%)
DFML 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.82%)
FFBL 68.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.43%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HUBC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
NBP 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 195.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PAEL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
PPL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.45%)
PTC 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
SEARL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.3%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TPLP 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.36%)
TREET 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.64%)
UNITY 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,158 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 31,229 Decreased By -173.8 (-0.55%)
KSE100 95,720 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.14%)
KSE30 29,599 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.28%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iraq’s fuel oil exports head for record year after Oct volumes jump

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2024 12:23pm

SINGAPORE: Iraq’s fuel oil exports are on track to hit all-time highs this year after the country ramped up shipments in October as domestic demand eased even as output rose, according to industry sources and ship-tracking data.

The boost in exports of the residue fuel will support oil revenues for OPEC’s second-largest producer despite stagnant crude shipments this year due to production caps under quotas set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+.

Higher exports from Iraq will also add to global supply and ease elevated prices in Asia while reducing feed stock costs at refineries.

Iraq’s fuel oil exports are on track to breach 18 million metric tons (380,000 barrels per day) in 2024, a record-high annual volume, according to calculations based on data from Kpler and LSEG, exceeding last year’s record of more than 14 million tons.

Exports exceeded 2.15 million metric tons in October, the highest monthly volume on record, based on Kpler and LSEG data.

Iraq’s fuel oil is mainly high-sulphur and straight-run, which can be processed in refineries into higher-value products such as diesel.

China’s Sept fuel oil imports rise 6% from August

Most of Iraq’s fuel oil cargoes have landed in Singapore and India.

Iraq state refiner SOMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iraq’s October fuel oil exports came amid a seasonal decline in domestic demand of about 100,000 barrels per day from the previous month, said Palash Jain, Middle East oil market consultant at FGE.

“Given reduced domestic demand and higher HSFO (high-sulfur fuel oil) cracks, increasing fuel oil exports in October was economically advantageous for Iraq,” he said.

The refining margin, or crack, in Asia for producing 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil reached discounts of nearly $2 a barrel at the end of October, the narrowest in more than two years, LSEG data showed.

Discounts widened to more than $5.50 a ton this week as more supply replenishment from various regions, including the Middle East and the West, was expected, traders said.

Production at Iraq’s 140,000-bpd Karbala refinery also buoyed exports, industry sources said. “Iraqi fuel oil exports are comfortably heading for a record this year following increased domestic production from the reopening of Karbala refinery,” said Roslan Khasawneh, senior oil analyst at Kpler.

A Middle East refining source said Iraqi exports going forward would also depend on whether the Karbala refinery runs its secondary units at full rates.

Iraq has been curbing crude exports to compensate for overproduction under OPEC+ quotas, processing more crude into products at its refineries, said LSEG Oil Research.

“We believe that in order to remain compliant due to its crude over-production, Iraq has upped its products output,” said Emril Jamil, a senior oil analyst at LSEG.

He expects Iraqi fuel oil exports to remain above 2 million tons in November, while FGE’s Jain said volumes may taper off from October highs in the next couple of months when Iraq starts winter stockpiling for heating demand.

iRAQ fuel oil exports

Comments

200 characters

Iraq’s fuel oil exports head for record year after Oct volumes jump

Suicide blast martyrs 12 security personnel in Bannu District, says ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Proft-taking weighs on PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 350 points

UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear

Expanding renewables: Kohat Cement installs 5.34 MW solar power plant

Oil little changed as market weighs mixed drivers

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Govt vows export-led growth

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Read more stories