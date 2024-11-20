AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
Print 2024-11-20

Govt vows export-led growth

  • Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands Henny de Vries in Islamabad
NNI Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 09:27am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated the government’s resolve to move the economy onto the path of sustained and export-led growth.

Talking to Ambassador of Netherlands Henny de Vries in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Finance Minister highlighted the government’s economic plan and reform agenda for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability.

During the meeting, various aspects of the longstanding friendship and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands were discussed and priority areas like mining, IT, oil and gas, agriculture, dairy, and farm production for further business collaborations identified.

Pakistan seeks transfer of agriculture technology from Netherlands

The Minister highlighted the government’s economic plan and reform agenda for promoting economic growth and ensuring fiscal sustainability. He mentioned the economic gains achieved over the last 14 months and reiterated the government’s resolve to stay the course to move the economy on the path to sustained, export-led growth.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan on climate front, and its efforts for climate financing and building capacity to ensure climate resiliency through sustainable solutions.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments on strengthening bilateral ties and further expanding cooperation in various fields, including sports.

She mentioned the Dutch cricket team was scheduled to visit Pakistan early next year to play matches and learn from Pakistan’s cricketing prowess.

She also appreciated the ongoing structural reforms in major economic and financial sectors and assured her country’s support for Pakistan’s trade and commerce with EU.

