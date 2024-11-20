AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 135.02 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (4.42%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
DGKC 85.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FFBL 68.85 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.49%)
FFL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.39%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.96%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
NBP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
OGDC 198.02 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.3%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.4%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 159.01 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.05%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
PTC 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
SEARL 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.84%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
TPLP 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 65.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (4.2%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,305 Increased By 121 (1.19%)
BR30 31,802 Increased By 399.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,599 Increased By 742.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 29,894 Increased By 210.8 (0.71%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Safe City project: Pace of work accelerated, says CM

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:19am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that work on the first phase of the Karachi Safe City project has been accelerated to enhance public safety and security.

In a detailed report presented to the CM, Asif Aijaz Shaikh, the Director General of the Sindh Safe Cities Authority (SSCA), said that the project is progressing rapidly, with significant milestones already achieved. Key areas, including the Expo Centre and its surroundings, are now under improved surveillance.

As many as 157 out of 300 planned pole sites have been successfully installed, with 20 poles currently powered and operational. Furthermore, 100 cameras are actively monitored from the CPO Control Room and the SSCA Headquarters.

Five Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) have been equipped and are currently deployed, while the installation of command centre equipment is ongoing. A dedicated monitoring room has also been established at the SSCA Headquarters.

Comprehensive security for IDEAS 2024 has already been ensured by activating all poles in strategic locations. This includes areas such as Shahrah-e-Faisal, the vicinity of the Expo Centre, the surroundings of the airport, and the Civic Centre, all of which are now equipped with robust surveillance capabilities.

The chief minister praised the progress and emphasised the importance of completing the project on schedule to enhance public safety and security in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah CM Sindh Safe City project Karachi safe city project

Comments

200 characters

Safe City project: Pace of work accelerated, says CM

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories