PAD issues allotment letters to 9,253 candidates

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has issued allotment letters to 9,253 successful applicants under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Programme to deposit their share of payment at the Bank of Punjab by December 05, 2024, to receive their tractors.

A total of 9,500 applicants have returned as successful through a draw, out of which 65 percent are small-scale farmers, claimed the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Kirmani chaired a meeting which reviewed in detail the progress on the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Card, Green Tractor Programme, conversion of tube wells to solar energy, establishment of model agri-malls, and provision of super seeders.

The Minister emphasized that Kissan Card is a historic, farmer-friendly initiative by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. So far, applications from 1.4 million farmers have been received, and the Bank of Punjab has approved 0.495 million applications after scrutiny. Through the Chief Minister’s Kissan Card, agricultural inputs worth Rs21 billion have been purchased across the province. From tomorrow, farmers will also be able to withdraw 30% cash through the Farmers Card. The Minister added that the Agriculture Department is closely monitoring the purchase process through the Farmers Card, and to date, 94% of fertilizers have been purchased through it. Any dealers overcharging for agricultural inputs using the Kissan Card will face legal action. Farmers can contact the Agricultural Helpline for any complaints regarding the Kissan Card.

In the meeting, the Minister directed thorough monitoring of the procurement process via the Kissan Card, particularly for seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals, to prevent artificial shortages or price hikes.

Kirmani was informed that under the Chief Minister’s Solarization of Tube Wells Programme, 8,000 electric and diesel-operated tube wells across the province will be converted to solar systems. Farmers who were unable to submit digital applications can visit the irrigation offices to apply. The Chief Minister Punjab has approved Rs2.5 billion for this programme, with quotas allocated at the district level and balloting to be conducted accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024