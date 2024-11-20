Key factors behind wheat production boost highlighted

FAISALABAD: Adoption of modern agricultural practices, timely sowing, usage of certified seeds, balanced fertilizers, water saving techniques, and implementation of experts’ recommendation at field level are prerequisite to increase the wheat productivity, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He addressed the students and faculty leaving for wheat campaign on second day under the 13-day wheat campaign. He said during 2023-24, in the country, wheat was sown at 9.6 million ha against last year’s area of 9.0 million ha showing an increase of 6.6 percent. Wheat production stood at 31.4 million tonnes compared to 28.2 million tonnes last year, and a growth of 11.6 was observed in wheat production.

He said this campaign will not only benefit the farmers but also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in addressing real-world agricultural challenges. He further stressed the importance of making cutting-edge agricultural technology accessible to farmers.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza said thousands of students of the University are in the rural areas under wheat drive in the five divisions of the province. It is aimed at disseminating experts’ recommendations; guide the farmers about latest trends, environmental-friendly technology and to get first-hand knowledge regarding agricultural problems.

Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer said that the university in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Extension Department has launched campaign from November 18 to November 30. UAF students will work in divisions of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala. He said all possible measurers are being taken in this regard.

Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that last year, the wheat witnessed a bumper crop, due to the adaptation of the latest technology. He said that our students were capable and trained to address the problems of the farming community. He said that the university as committed to ensure the food security and address the problems of farming community.

Assistant Director Extension Dr Amir Sadiq said that the government was making all-out efforts to address the agricultural challenges and facilitate the farming community by bringing Kisan package and other reforms.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza is the convener of the campaign committee while the coordinators for the different division include Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Zahid Abbas, and Dr Tahir Munir Butt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024