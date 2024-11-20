AGL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 135.10 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.48%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 85.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFBL 68.71 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (3.28%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.31%)
OGDC 197.66 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.12%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PPL 159.01 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.05%)
PRL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
SEARL 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.09%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 65.77 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.63%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,308 Increased By 124.1 (1.22%)
BR30 31,803 Increased By 400.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 96,682 Increased By 825.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Law & order situation: Bilawal directs KP governor to convene APC

NNI Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed on Tuesday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to summon the All Parties Conference (APC) on the law and order situation.

According to the details, Kundi called on the former foreign minister in Karachi. Kundi had apprised Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the law and order situation in the province.

The Bilawal House spokesperson said that the KP governor had informed Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the “unfair attitude” by the federal government. Few days back, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacted to the VPN shutdown and slow speed of the internet.

Expressing his thoughts in Karachi, the former foreign minister stated, “We have not been taken on board regarding the outages of the VPN and internet. Those who have made the decision not know anything about the VPN.”

“We would have given suggestions to the government if it had taken us on board regarding the shutdown of the VPN,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “Now the world is all about the fast internet speed. They say that the government is providing the 4G service. Lies are being made regarding the 4G speed. Now the internet speed is further being slowed.”

“Not only are the Chinese people our guests, but they are also friends. China has an objective to steer Pakistan’s economy towards prosperity and ensure the uplift of the masses,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Khyber pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi law & order situation APC

Comments

200 characters

Law & order situation: Bilawal directs KP governor to convene APC

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

IBEX Limited buys back 3.56mn shares from TRGI in $70mn deal

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

Read more stories