Law & order situation: Bilawal directs KP governor to convene APC

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed on Tuesday Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to summon the All Parties Conference (APC) on the law and order situation.

According to the details, Kundi called on the former foreign minister in Karachi. Kundi had apprised Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the law and order situation in the province.

The Bilawal House spokesperson said that the KP governor had informed Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the “unfair attitude” by the federal government. Few days back, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacted to the VPN shutdown and slow speed of the internet.

Expressing his thoughts in Karachi, the former foreign minister stated, “We have not been taken on board regarding the outages of the VPN and internet. Those who have made the decision not know anything about the VPN.”

“We would have given suggestions to the government if it had taken us on board regarding the shutdown of the VPN,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “Now the world is all about the fast internet speed. They say that the government is providing the 4G service. Lies are being made regarding the 4G speed. Now the internet speed is further being slowed.”

“Not only are the Chinese people our guests, but they are also friends. China has an objective to steer Pakistan’s economy towards prosperity and ensure the uplift of the masses,” he added.