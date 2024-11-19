AGL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 129.31 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.82%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.88%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
FFBL 66.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FFL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
HUBC 110.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.87%)
MLCF 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
NBP 60.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 195.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PIBTL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
PPL 155.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.32%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.43%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (8.03%)
SEARL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.36%)
TOMCL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.42%)
TPLP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.54%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 62.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,184 Increased By 72.7 (0.72%)
BR30 31,403 Increased By 215 (0.69%)
KSE100 95,857 Increased By 861 (0.91%)
KSE30 29,683 Increased By 201.6 (0.68%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian invasion toll on environment $71 billion, Ukraine says

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 11:27pm

BAKU: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused $71 billion in environmental damage and led to a surge in greenhouse gas emissions, the Ukrainian government told the COP29 summit in Baku.

“Nature during this war is like a silent victim,” said Svitlana Grynchuk, Ukraine’s minister of environmental protection and natural resources.

The climate impact, especially through destruction of forests that naturally balance carbon emissions, shows that the consequences of the war are “not just for Ukraine, but for the global community,” she told reporters.

Grynchuk said the Ukrainian government estimated that the war has cost $71 billion in environmental damage and led to the equivalent of some 180 million tons of carbon emissions.

The UN Development Programme a year ago had put environmental damage from the war at $56 billion.

Trump and trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

In the latest Ukrainian estimation, military activities themselves have caused 51.6 million tons of carbon emissions since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, with another 56 million tied to needs to restore infrastructure after the war.

Among other top contributors, fires were blamed for 27.2 million in carbon emission equivalent.

Grynchuk said that the invasion has damaged three million hectares (11,500 square miles) of forest, which she noted was larger than many countries’ entire forested area.

Her remarks come as Russia decimates energy facilities in new aerial bombardments across Ukraine, plunging millions into darkness.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks as they anticipate a shift in the crucial US support for Kyiv once Donald Trump returns to the White House in two months.

Grynchuk said that Ukraine was cognisant of climate as it rebuilds, with small-scale renewable energy projects seen as more sustainable in the face of the threat from Russia.

“All Ukrainians during a very short period of time have become very energy-efficient,” she said.

Ukraine, which aspires to enter the European Union, has committed to a bloc-wide goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

UN Development Programme Ukrainian government COP29 COP29 summit in Baku

Comments

200 characters

Russian invasion toll on environment $71 billion, Ukraine says

ECC approves power relief package for winter

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

KSE-100 jumps 861 points to close above 95,000 for the first time

Imran pushes PTI leaders for Nov 24 protest, govt vows stern action

Punjab govt announces reopening of all schools from November 20

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

Constitutional bench dismisses petition challenging extension of army chief’s tenure

Oil steadies as Sverdrup field restart counters geopolitical concerns

Russia says Ukraine fired first US-long range missiles

Read more stories