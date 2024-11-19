AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 130.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.36%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.21%)
DCL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.47%)
FFL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 110.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
MLCF 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.5%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.27%)
PTC 18.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.81%)
SEARL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.57%)
TOMCL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.33%)
TREET 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TRG 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.2 (0.76%)
BR30 31,398 Increased By 210.3 (0.67%)
KSE100 95,920 Increased By 923.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 29,716 Increased By 234.9 (0.8%)
Euro zone yields retrace lower; focus on inflation picture

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 01:26pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, retracing some of the previous day’s rise that came on the back of a resumption of concern about inflation, particularly in light of higher oil and gas prices.

Growing investor unease over the escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the weekend pushed up the price of crude oil by more than 3% on Monday, while benchmark European natural gas prices are at one-year highs.

Two top European Central Bank policymakers signalled on Monday they were more worried about the damage that expected new US trade tariffs would do to economic growth in the euro zone than any impact on inflation.

Euro zone yields rise after better than expected data

But the bond market has latched onto the risk of a renewed pickup in price pressures.

A final reading of October harmonised inflation for the European Union later is unlikely to do much to shift expectations for another quarter-point rate cut from the ECB in December.

Right now, markets fully expect a 25-basis point drop in rates next month and are close to pricing in a 20% chance of a 50-bp cut.

