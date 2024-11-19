AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
World

India to send 5,000 extra troops to quell Manipur unrest

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2024 01:01pm

NEW DELHI: India will deploy an extra 5,000 paramilitary troops to quell unrest in Manipur, authorities said Tuesday, a week after 16 people were killed in fresh clashes in the troubled state.

Manipur in India’s northeast has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than 18 months between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

Ten Kuki militants were killed when they attempted to assault police last week, prompting the apparent reprisal killing of six Meitei civilians, whose bodies were found in Jiribam district days later.

New Delhi has “ordered 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces to go to Manipur”, a government source in New Delhi with knowledge of the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak with media.

One dead as renewed unrest erupts in India’s Manipur state

Each company of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), a paramilitary unit overseen by the home ministry and responsible for internal security, has 100 troops.

The Business Standard newspaper reported that the additional forces would be deployed in the state by the end of the week.

India already has thousands of troops attempting to keep the peace in the conflict that has killed at least 200 people since it began 18 months ago.

Manipur has been subject to periodic internet shutdowns and curfews since the violence began last year.

Both were reimposed in the state capital Imphal on Saturday after the discovery of the six bodies prompted violent protests by the Meitei community.

The ethnic strife has also displaced tens of thousands of people in the state, which borders war-torn Myanmar.

Incensed crowds in the city had attempted to storm the homes of several local politicians.

Local media reports said several homes of lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the state, were damaged in arson attacks during the unrest.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and jobs.

Rights groups have accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

