Jon M. Chu’s immersive and intimate ‘Wicked’ readies for release

LONDON: The worldwide premiere tour for “Wicked” landed in London on Monday for a final outing ahead of the musical film’s release, with director Jon M. Chu saying he hopes audiences will be moved by the spectacle.

The London leg of the tour, with previous stops in Sydney, Los Angeles, Mexico City and New York, was called “Emerald City,” and featured a green carpet flanked with decorations inspired by the capital city of the Land of Oz.

Under a persistent drizzle, lead actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and their co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater greeted screaming fans. Chu was happy to soak in the atmosphere after missing the Los Angeles premiere due to the birth of his fifth child.

“It’s a lot of emotions. We’ve worked many years on this movie. I worked just a little bit on the baby. To have them come out at the same time, that has to be a sign from somewhere to say that this movie is blessed,” he said in an interview.

“Wicked” is based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical of the same name, adapted from the 1995 book by Gregory Maguire. It tells the story of the green-skinned young woman Elphaba (Erivo) who goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic children’s novel “The Wizard of Oz”.

Pop star Grande plays the privileged and popular Glinda whom Elphaba befriends at university.

“This is Wizard of Oz, this is Oz. It’s iconic in cinematic history. We didn’t want to disappoint,” said Chu. “We wanted to immerse people in the Land of Oz.

We wanted to make you touch it and feel it in ways that you haven’t been able to do. We wanted to make a big spectacle on the scale of ‘Ben-Hur’ and ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.“

“But at the same time, the intimacy of these two women, of this relationship, is so important. We cried almost every day on set, so I hope people feel that when they come watch the movie,” he said.

The second installment of the two-part film series is slated for release in November 2025.

“We’ve shot part two. I’m cutting it right now, and it’s a doozy. It’s very exciting. If you like part one, get ready for a whole new ride!” Chu promised. “Wicked” begins its global cinematic rollout on Nov. 20.